The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $468.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.04 million to $471.20 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $545.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM opened at $401.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.91. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $342.74 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

