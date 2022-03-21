The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Buckle worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKE opened at $38.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

