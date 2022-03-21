The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

