The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $817.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will report $817.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $854.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760.20 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $155,741,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $421.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $368.78 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.20.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

