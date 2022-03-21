The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $469.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $418.07. 301,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,823. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.94.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.