The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $345.38. 5,668,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,236. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.72 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

