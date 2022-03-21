The Goldman Sachs Group Trims SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Target Price to $12.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

SCWX opened at $10.63 on Monday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $895.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 855,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

