The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Target Price to $9.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62. Torrid has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

