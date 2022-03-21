The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $340.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.43 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

