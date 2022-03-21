The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 252.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $340.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.43 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

