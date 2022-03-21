The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells $1,808,654.82 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,808,654.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 462,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

