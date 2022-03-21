The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Sells $6,429,570.81 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 462,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,981. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

