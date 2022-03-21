The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,648 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $14.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

