The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.14 million, a P/E ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 2.53. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

