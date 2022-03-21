The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $192.97 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.