The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.