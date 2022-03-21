The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,319,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,117,000 after purchasing an additional 172,081 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 89,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 178,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average is $151.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.