The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Progressive by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $111.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

