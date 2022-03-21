The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NYSE:PGR opened at $111.22 on Monday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

