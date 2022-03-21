The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Timken worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 268.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 420,773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 15.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,294 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,315,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

