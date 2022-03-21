The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Timken in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $62.47 on Monday. Timken has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

