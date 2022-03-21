Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Trading 5% Higher

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 111,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 11,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $114,864.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

