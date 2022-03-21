Thilo Schroeder Purchases 82,200 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 82,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $1,668,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Thilo Schroeder acquired 75,731 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $1,570,660.94.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder bought 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.76. 670,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,254. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after buying an additional 1,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $11,554,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

