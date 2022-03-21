Thingschain Market Capitalization Achieves $17,223.14 (TIC)

Thingschain (TIC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $17,223.14 and approximately $7.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,292.35 or 0.99955234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00066934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022464 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

