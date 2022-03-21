Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $29.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.14 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year sales of $128.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $132.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $163.00 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $175.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $22.79 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

