Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32). Approximately 35,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 24,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.40 ($0.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.89 million and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.54.

About Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

