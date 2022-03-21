Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32). Approximately 35,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 24,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.40 ($0.31).
The firm has a market capitalization of £12.89 million and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.54.
About Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU)
