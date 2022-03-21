ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,185 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $7.90.

Several brokerages have commented on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

