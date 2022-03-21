Throne (THN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.87 Million

Throne (THN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Throne has a total market capitalization of $40.90 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Throne has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.89 or 0.07035311 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,086.17 or 0.99884335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041255 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

