TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $468,173.89 and approximately $3.05 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.86 or 0.00837004 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

