TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 890,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.
Several analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
