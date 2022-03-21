TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 890,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

