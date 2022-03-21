Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Shares Up 3.5%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.87.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYMY)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.