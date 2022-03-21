Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Trading Up 21.6%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Rating) shares were up 21.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,900% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Titan Logix alerts:

About Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Logix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Logix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.