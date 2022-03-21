Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 8,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 155,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $751.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

