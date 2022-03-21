Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 8,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 155,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.
TITN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $751.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.64.
About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
