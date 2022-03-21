TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Trading Down 7.1%

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 17,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.48.

About TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

