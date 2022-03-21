TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.22. TORM shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $632.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of -309.21.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 6.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TORM by 220,324.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 182,869 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in TORM by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TORM by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TORM by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

