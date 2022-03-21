Tornado (TCORE) Price Reaches $50.39 on Top Exchanges

Tornado (TCORE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.39 or 0.00123072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $302,365.74 and approximately $473.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.66 or 0.07079033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,956.72 or 1.00023352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041216 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

