Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.39.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62. Torrid has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $9,158,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $23,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

