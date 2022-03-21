TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Cut to Hold at HSBC

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTE. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

