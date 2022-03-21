Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

TSCO stock opened at $233.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day moving average of $217.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

