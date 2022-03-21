Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Traeger stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. Traeger has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,513,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

