Transcodium Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $185,307.03 and approximately $244.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

