TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,963,045 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 69,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG opened at $661.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $637.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.50. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

