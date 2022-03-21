Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 93,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,977,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 454,756 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

