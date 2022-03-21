Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.39

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.39 and last traded at $182.00, with a volume of 1534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.31.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.
In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 40,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TRV)
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
