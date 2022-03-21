Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Sells $262,017.72 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 39,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $262,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05.

On Monday, March 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,617 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $50,237.11.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $401,515.21.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $6.07. 98,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,258. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.