Tricia Plouf Sells 3,500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.68. 272,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,302. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

