Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Shares Down 2.5%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

