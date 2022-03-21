Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMQ shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

Shares of TMQ stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$1.37. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,824. The firm has a market cap of C$199.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.070511 EPS for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

