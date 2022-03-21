TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to post sales of $233.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.85 million. TriMas posted sales of $206.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $944.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $948.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $995.02 million, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 99.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

TRS opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

