Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.37. 4,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 397,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,486,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

